The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is pleased to announce the winners in the Western Mountain Photography Show, held September 14 – October 6 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in Rangeley. The theme of the exhibit was “THE ARTISTS TRAIL.”

The winners of the Juried Exhibit, each receiving a cash award and ribbon, were as follows: Best in Show: Jane E. Faulkner- Autumn Leaf-Smalls Falls. In the Black & White Division – First Place: Wess Connally- Late October, Smalls Falls; Second Place: Kathy White- What Do You See?; Third Place: Allen Wicken- 39 Steps Northeast of Maine Highway Route 4, Sandy River Plantation. In the Color Division – First Place: Jane E. Faulkner- Pollen Spring-Town Dock; Second Place: Jen Hickey- Water’s Sculpture; Third Place: Jen Hickey- The Fall of the Falls.

The winners were recognized at an Opening and Awards Reception held at 7 PM on Saturday, September 14. The event was Exclusively Sponsored by the ENS Associates and presented by the RFA.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors were invited to cast one vote for their favorite entry, and 112 total votes were cast to determine which entry would receive the People’s Choice Award. Almost all entries received at least one vote, with 21 of the entries receiving two or more. By far the most popular with 20 votes was “Kokopelli at Mooselook” by photographer Wess Connelly of Rangeley. Wess also proved to be the most popular photographer with 32 votes for his three entries. He received a special ribbon for this year’s exhibition.

There were 33 images in the exhibit from 14 different artists. This is the Fifth Annual Western Mountain Photo Show, each year with a different theme. “The Artists Trail” – the theme for this year’s exhibit – is a new joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates specific scenic sites in the Rangeley Lakes Region perfect for plein air artists and scenic photographers. For more info on the RFA and their programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

Winners at the Western Mountain Photography Show:

Allen Wicken, winner of Third Place in the Black & White Division with his image “39 Steps Northeast of Maine Highway Route 4, Sandy River Plantation.”

Kathy White with her winning image “What Do You See?” – Second Place Black & White Division. RFA Staff Photo