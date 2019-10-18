Charges
Lewiston
- Tammy Sutton, 44, of 184 Bartlett St., on two counts of vehicle burglary, 3:40 a.m. Friday at 300 Main St.
- Isaac Moody, 32, of 102 West Kingfield Road, Kingfield, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 2:25 p.m. Friday at 300 Main St.
Auburn
- Kathleen Dematteo, 54, of 9 Northern Ave., on a charge of theft, 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Hannaford.
Androscoggin County
- Zacheriah Laurinaitis, 29, of 37 Glenview Drive, Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Brandon Powers, 45, of Hartford, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 8:32 p.m. Thursday on Meadow Hill Road, Greene.
- Ellis Mitchell, 32, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of unlawful drug trafficking and being a fugitive from justice, 11 a.m. Friday on College Street, Lewiston.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Tariffs on European food and drink will take a bite out of holiday spreads
-
Football
WATCH: More analysis of Mt. Blue’s and Leavitt’s big wins
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rebecca Ann Genest
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Claudette C. Fortin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Michael Robert Mason