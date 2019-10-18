Charges

Lewiston

  • Tammy Sutton, 44, of 184 Bartlett St., on two counts of vehicle burglary, 3:40 a.m. Friday at 300 Main St.
  • Isaac Moody, 32, of 102 West Kingfield Road, Kingfield, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 2:25 p.m. Friday at 300 Main St.

Auburn

  • Kathleen Dematteo, 54, of 9 Northern Ave., on a charge of theft, 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Hannaford.

Androscoggin County

  • Zacheriah Laurinaitis, 29, of 37 Glenview Drive, Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Brandon Powers, 45, of Hartford, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 8:32 p.m. Thursday on Meadow Hill Road, Greene.
  • Ellis Mitchell, 32, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of unlawful drug trafficking and being a fugitive from justice, 11 a.m. Friday on College Street, Lewiston.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles