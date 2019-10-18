The 6th Annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Friday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jonathan Krach, Glenn Yankee and Gary Priest) and a popular vote cast by the nearly 100 attendees.  The winners were:

Judges’ Vote

Brat – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Strudel – Parkside & Main

Popular Vote

Brat – Rangeley IGA

Strudel – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Judges (left to right – Glenn Yankee, Jonathan Krach and Gary Priest)

Winner, Judges’ Vote – Brat AND Popular Vote – Strudel — Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro (shown is Karen Seaman and grandson Calvin)

Winner, Popular Vote – Brat – Rangeley IGA (shown is Buzzy Jensen)

Winner, Judges’ Vote – Strudel – Parkside & Main (shown is Jared Beedy)

 

