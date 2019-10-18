The 6th Annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Friday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.
Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jonathan Krach, Glenn Yankee and Gary Priest) and a popular vote cast by the nearly 100 attendees. The winners were:
Judges’ Vote
Brat – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Strudel – Parkside & Main
Popular Vote
Brat – Rangeley IGA
Strudel – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
