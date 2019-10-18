DEAR SUN SPOTS: I had a nice surprise last Sunday at Longhorn Steakhouse when someone paid for my dinner. I wish to give that person a big thank you!

— Margaret, Lewiston

ANSWER: Sometimes I wonder if there is just one person who goes around treating people to restaurant meals in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Perhaps he or she wears a mask of some sort to disguise him/herself paired with a dashing sparkly cape and just goes from place to place with a big wad of cash.

We should give this person a name. If anyone in Sun Spots Land has a good idea, let me know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read this notice in the Prince of Peace Parish bulletin and remembered that Sun Spots was looking for an organization where the foreign student staying with her could volunteer (Oct. 11 Sun Spots). Here’s the announcement:

“St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is actively recruiting adult volunteers. We are looking for individuals who like to be around other people, who enjoy helping others, and who have a desire to give back to our community. For more information, please call or e-mail Jenny Cowie, manager, Volunteer Services and Hospital Gift Shop, 777-8368, [email protected]”

— Gabrielle, Lewiston

ANSWER: I can’t say it enough, if you know of a nonprofit that needs volunteers or donations, please tell Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding Heidi’s request in the Oct. 11 Sun Spots for the Pumpkin Whoopie Pies, I do have some of the “Calling All Cooks” recipe books published by the Sun Journal, but did not find the pumpkin whoopie pie recipe. I did, however, find this in the Sun Journal readers’ recipes “Stirring it up in Maine” cookbook. I’m not sure if it’s the one Heidi is looking for, but here it is:

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies: For the cakes, combine 2 cups packed brown sugar, 1 cup oil, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin in a mixing bowl. Combine 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in another bowl. Add dry ingredients to pumpkin mixture. Drop by tablespoons onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Allow to cool completely on wire racks.

For the filling, beat together 4 cups powdered sugar, 4 egg whites, 1½ cups Crisco, ¼ teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Frost whoopie pie cakes and sandwich together.

— Helen, no town

ANSWER: This recipe sounds delicious. I have to say that writing up all these recent Sun Spots columns with requested recipes makes me very hungry!

Speaking of, if you have any favorite pumpkin recipes, please send them to Karen at [email protected] A pumpkin-focused EATS column is in the making!

Karen is also interested in writing a nostalgic feature on some of the local cooks who contributed to “Calling All Cooks” and “Stirring It Up in Maine” back in the day. If you were a contributor and/or have any of these vintage recipe books published by the Sun Journal, please send her a note at the email above or send a letter to the Sun Spots P.O Box at the end of this column.

