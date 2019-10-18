Come support the students attending the Spanish trip to Costa Rica in April and enjoy a three-course meal including all-you-can-eat tacos. A silent auction and raffle will take place throughout the evening. See a junior/senior or contact Kate Philbrick at (207) 864-3311 x132 to purchase tickets.

Tuesday, November 5th,  6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: $20 per person / $35 per couple

Bald Mountain Camps Resort

125 Bald Mountain Rd, Oquossoc, Maine 04964

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles