Come support the students attending the Spanish trip to Costa Rica in April and enjoy a three-course meal including all-you-can-eat tacos. A silent auction and raffle will take place throughout the evening. See a junior/senior or contact Kate Philbrick at (207) 864-3311 x132 to purchase tickets.

Tuesday, November 5th, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: $20 per person / $35 per couple

Bald Mountain Camps Resort

125 Bald Mountain Rd, Oquossoc, Maine 04964

