Four RLRS High School seniors (and one Eben Laliberte) gave up a recent Sunday to donate their time in order to help local community members with a variety of tasks. Lauren Eastlack, Matt Stout, Brian Williamson, and Ian Lillis raked leaves, planted bushes, moved furniture, cleaned windows, and cut grass as volunteers.

Between a full class load, on-line college courses, sports, personal lives and the occasional sleep, these four seniors allowed themselves to experience what it means to give without expecting anything in return. Matt said, “This is so much fun. Not only do we get to help people, but we get to spend the day being with friends.”

High school math teacher Seth Laliberte led the group just as he had last June when a group of 10 kids performed community service for two full days. Lauren Eastlack was there for that, too. “It’s been extremely satisfying helping others and that, in itself, has been the reward.”

Mr. Laliberte has a good idea for the next volunteer outing. “We can perform some indoor home improvement over the winter that requires math and collaboration and skills you can’t teach in the classroom. The students are really enjoying helping people like this. We have such great kids.” We agree, Mr. L., Rangeley does have great kids…and teachers.