Temperature
Maximum: 78° Date: 9/23
Minimum: 31° Date: 9/21, 9/30
Average True Temp: 66.23°
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.194″
Greatest: .85″ Date: 9/24
Daily Average: .1065”
Year to Date: 32.696”
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 138.29″
Wind
Peak: 20 Date: 9/26
Low: 8 Date: 9/19
Average Peak 13.83 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.42 Date 9/13
Low: 29.50 Date: 9/25
Wind Chill
Low: 31 Date: 9/30
Event Days
Rain: 14
Snow: 0
Thunder & lightning 1
Frost: 3
Fog: 6
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
Rangeley Annual Tradition, the Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s Association Youth Hunting Day Breakfast
