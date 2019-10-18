Temperature

Maximum: 78° Date: 9/23

Minimum: 31° Date: 9/21, 9/30

Average True Temp: 66.23°

Precipitation

Total for month: 3.194″

Greatest: .85″ Date: 9/24

Daily Average: .1065”

Year to Date: 32.696”

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: 138.29″

Wind

Peak: 20 Date: 9/26

Low: 8 Date: 9/19

Average Peak 13.83 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.42 Date 9/13

Low: 29.50 Date: 9/25

Wind Chill

Low: 31 Date: 9/30

Event Days

Rain: 14

Snow: 0

Thunder & lightning 1

Frost: 3

Fog: 6

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

