THUMBS UP to Kenny Haley of M & H for a long, happy and healthy retirement!

THUMBS UP. I want to thank Pat Langile and all the volunteers that help with the respite program. It has been a great help for me and Jo. Thank you.

THUMBS UP to the best eatery in Rangeley. Moosely Bagels- always good food and good conversation. See you in the spring.

THUMBS UP to the Town of Rangeley, specifically the Public Services Director, for keeping both the Rangeley and Oquossoc town docks open allowing the Town to host the last motor coach visit on October 9th. Also, thumbs up to The Rangeley Inn for reviving Rangeley as the ‘go to’ location in Western Maine for these motor coach groups. There are currently ELEVEN (11) motor coach groups scheduled to stay at the Inn in 2020! A most welcome bump for the Rangeley and Oquossoc business communities during the June and September/October shoulder seasons.

THUMBS UP to the Town of Rangeley and M&H Construction for the “big dig” at the Rangeley Town boat ramp at the end of Park Road. The deeper water at the boat ramp made it easier and safer for launching and pulling boats…..especially in the fall with low water levels.

« Previous