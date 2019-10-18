The October 7th Board of Selectmen held an informational meeting to discuss road estimates at 5:00 p.m. before the regular meeting was called to order at 6:02 p.m.

Three adjustments were made to the agenda to accommodate a liquor license application for Mountain Star Estates, additional correspondence concerning shoreland zoning amendments and additional correspondence regarding new business item Tennis Court in Oquossoc.

The director of the RRHAT (Rangeley Region Health Appointment Transportation) van was recognized under public to speak on a non-agenda item. He requested authorization to spend monies from the RRHAT van budget for an appreciation event for the volunteer drivers and for a structure at the Town garage to keep the vehicle under cover. After a motion by David Burgess to authorize an expense up to $7500 for such purpose, and discussion concerning location and available space on the Town garage lot, the motion was passed.

Only two consent items were taken up for the evening, a quit claim deed was executed for property owned by Richard Jones and a liquor license renewal application for Mountain Star Estates was authorized.

Correspondence items would be the meat of the evenings meeting, beginning with a packet from property owners abutting M&H Construction lot who voiced concerns about the recent years use of the parcel. Code Enforcement Officer, Tom Lillis stated the organization has taken steps to be compliant with local ordinance and have cleaned up the buffering lot. Guy Rouelle submitted follow up correspondence to the solar array discussion, he understood the Board was interested in investigating other opportunities, he was hoping to determine if the Town was in a spot where they’d like to consider moving forward with the airport component. The Board is not ready to move forward at this time. Property owners Jim and Julie Custer and Matthew and Terri Palmer submitted correspondence regarding the ability to build outbuildings/auxiliary structures on their parcels on Route 17. Tom Lillis said that based on language in the current code there is no allowance for an outbuilding/auxiliary structure to be built on a lot without a primary dwelling and therefore limits the use of their lots separated by route 17. He is working on an amendment which he hopes to have ready to go before the Town’s people at the June 2020 Town meeting.

The pickleball community is once again approaching the Board of Selectmen, this time asking that the Tennis court in Oquossoc be repurposed for dedicated pickleball use, the Rangeley Area Pickleball Association believes the Oquossoc tennis court to be an underutilized court making it optimal for refurbishing and converting into four pickleball courts in the same space. Currently, pickleball has two courts painted in the Rangeley Town Park, one court in Oquossoc and three courts, one indoor, two outdoor, at the Wellness Center. It would seem the best use for taxpayer money would be to meet with a compromise, a suggestion was made that the two groups get together and work out schedules and come up with an idea that benefits both uses as there is an extensive pickleball and tennis sports enthusiast in the area.

Department head updates were submitted by the Police Chief, the Fire Chief, the Code Enforcement Officer and the Economic Development Coordinator.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Selectman meeting will be held October 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

