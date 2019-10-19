BANGOR — Eighth-seeded Bangor jumped to an early lead and hung on to advance out of the preliminary round with a 3-2 win over No. 9 Lewiston in a Class A North field hockey postseason contest Saturday.

Bangor’s Kaylee Perkins scored first, followed by a goal from Gigi Sychterz only 35 seconds later to put the Rams up 2-0.

Lewiston’s Charlotte Gastonguay got one back near halftime, but Claire Pellegrino scored early for Bangor in the second half to go up 3-1.

Alexis Freeman put the Blue Devils back within a goal when she scored with 8:38 left in the game, but Lewiston’s comeback bid ended there.

Bangor will play No. 1 Skowhegan on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Greely 1, Gray-New Gloucester 0

GRAY — Aidan Melville scored off an assisty from Silas Cunningham midway through the second half to lift the Rangers (8-1-4) over the Patriots (6-4-2) on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wells 7, Poland 2

POLAND — Sarah Webb converted a pair of penalty kicks in the span of a minute early in the first half, and the Warriors (6-7) cruised past the Knights (1-13) on Saturday.

Abby Durost also scored twice, and Sydney Belanger, Franny Ramsdell and Emma Badger each had a goal and an assist for Wells. Grace Boucher contributed an assist.

Madison Goss and Emma Mocciola scored for Poland.

