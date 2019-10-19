RUMFORD — The wind was a challenge at times Saturday, but hundreds enjoyed the eighth annual River Valley Pumpkin Fest at Hosmer Field.

The festivities included pumpkin carving, games, bounce houses, pony and horse rides, and food.

There was also live music, a pumpkin catapult and a large number of people in Halloween costumes, with trick-or-treat opportunities at many of the 80 vendor tents.

The event was organized by Gaskyl Productions/InkMaine, with support from EnvisionRumford.

