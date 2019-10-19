AUBURN – Michael Robert Mason, 64, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 at his home in Auburn. He was born in Portland on Dec. 25, 1954, to Joyce and Norman Mason. He was a 1974 graduate of Marshwood High School. He then served in the United States Coast Guard, and later worked in construction, for both White Brothers and Gendron and Gendron.

Mike was a big family man. He was a devoted father and grandfather. His favorite times were spent with his family, to include helping to raise his grandson, Michael. He can best be described as loving, funny, caring, and dedicated. Mike loved fishing and football, and if he could have figured out how to do both at the same time, he would have. He was often spotted in one of his favorite wolf shirts, was always seen with a hat on (we’re convinced he may have even slept with one on), and was always sure to take his ‘medicine’.

Mike was predeceased by his father, Norman Mason; and brother, Mark Mason.

Mike is survived by his children, Samuel Mason and Michelle Downs; mother, Joyce Mason; sisters, Debra Clifford and Karen Holton; grandchildren, Torey Daney, Michael Mason, and Charlie Mason; nieces, Shanna Frye and Sarah Clifford; nephews, Kyle Holton, Scott Holton, Eric Mason, and Darryl Bullay.

Mike was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will forever live on in the hearts and minds of his children, grandchildren, and family.

Mike will receive military honors and be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, State Road, Eliot, Maine at noon on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. Following, family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at Southern Maine Fish and Game Club, 30 Martin Road, Kittery, Maine.

