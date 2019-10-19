BREWER – Rebecca Ann Genest passed away on Oct. 17, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was brave and fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer since December 2018.

Becky graduated from Lewiston High School, Mid Atlantic Business College, and attended the University of Maine, Farmington. She dedicated 35 work years to Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Becky’s guiding light was her every day reading of the Serenity Prayer, which gave her the wisdom to know the difference between what she could and could not control in life. She was admired for her courage and warm, loving spirit. Because she was such a kind person, all who knew Becky expressed that Becky was a positive influence in their lives.

Her passions were her family and her friends. She was incredibly proud of her son, Ryan, her daughter, Morgan, and granddaughter, Riley Valentin. Becky, the “matriarch” of the family, always ensured that family would be together during holidays and traditional family gatherings. She loved Moosehead Lake, the Bates’ family reunions in Patten, Ogunquit Beach, and her recent excursion to Paris, France.

Becky was predeceased by her father, Merle Bates.

She is survived by her husband, Emil P. Genest, her mother, Sally Bates; her son, Ryan and his wife, Cecile Godin, her daughter, Morgan Valentin and husband, Ray; her granddaughter, Riley Valentin; her brother, Gary Bates and wife, Mary Giard; aunts, uncles; nieces and nephews; her former work family; and special friends.

A celebration of life will be held, beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Lucerne Inn, 2517 Main Rd, Dedham. Relatives and friends are welcome to share conversations, immediately following the outdoor celebration.

At Becky’s request, a private burial service with family will be held in the spring of 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Wayne.

The family expresses gratitude to the Lafayette Center staff, especially Dr. Thomas Openshaw. In addition, the family thanks the Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice staff for their dedicated service.

She realized that many people do not have the support she has had and wishes to help others going through the struggles of cancer.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Those wishing to remember Becky in a special way may make gifts in her memory to

Sarah’s House

346 Main Rd.

Holden, ME 04429 or

www.sarahshouseofmaine.org

