LEWISTON — Community Credit Union recently presented The Root Cellar of Lewiston with a check for $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.
Locally, The Root Cellar serves an average of 150 new Mainers through its English learning classes, and more than 50 families through its food programming classes.
Families receive support and are educated on gardening, food stability, food preparation and wellness.
