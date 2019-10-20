AUBURN – Frank A. “Tubby” Mitchell Jr., 79, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Clover Manor Nursing Home, following a brief illness. He was born August 20, 1940 in Buckfield, the son of Frank A. Mitchell Sr. and Florence (Dean) Mitchell. He attended school in Buckfield.

He worked through the years as a truck driver. Frank enjoyed fishing, drinking coffee and socializing.

He is survived by his children, Jackie Mitchell of Livermore, Marilyn Mitchell Stevens of Hartford, and James Mitchell of Livermore; his granddaughter, Tanya Mitchell Begin; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Drake and Leeah “Jack” Volterman; his sister, Winneford Belleview of Auburn; and best friend, Rose Strout of Livermore Falls.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Elizabeth Lizette, Walter Mitchell and June Morin, and his wife Marie Morin.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At Frank’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine.

