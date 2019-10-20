AUBURN – Rebecca “Becky” G. Skilling, 58, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at her “Happy Place” on Flying Pond in Mt Vernon, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer).

Becky was born in Lewiston on Dec. 1, 1960. The only child of Carl and Audrey Gould, she resided in Auburn most of her years. She attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1979. She furthered her education at the University of Maine at Farmington, earning a degree in elementary and special education. On April 14, 1984, she married the love of her life, Barry Skilling of Gray, and they enjoyed 35 beautiful years together.

She joined The International Order of The Rainbow for Girls at the age of 12, where she committed years of service as a loyal member and an advisor with her husband. For those 47 years she served in roles on local, state and international levels and because of her service she received the Grand Cross of Color.

Becky grew up involved in music and dance, two of her passions she enjoyed for years to come, but most recently she enjoyed Zumba. Her musical talents included playing the flute and ringing hand bells in the Park Ave Ringers and 4 Park Ave at the United Methodist Church of Auburn. She enjoyed many activities such as snowshoeing and floating in Flying Pond at her “Happy Place” on her tube with friends and family. She also loved going on sunset and stargazing cruises on her boat “Nellie,” as well as vacationing on Anna Maria Island. You could always find Becky at local sporting events, cheering on her own children, students and former students.

For 36 years she was a dedicated teacher for the Auburn School Department where she mentored many new teachers, student teachers and children alike. Within the school and community, she was respected and valued for her passion for each and every student’s individual needs.

She is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Audrey Gould, in-laws, Robert and Cora Skilling; and the very special aunt Betty and uncle Franklin Vickery.

Becky is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Barry; her daughter, Megan Spiller and husband, Tim, her son, Carl and wife, Alyssa; grandson, Ethan Spiller and expected granddaughter, Skilling; a very large extended family including cousin, Belinda Castonguay and husband Jeff; the Brainerd Family; brothers-in-law, Bruce, Brad, Brian, Blaine, and their families; along with her large circle of friends.

A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 26, 2019 with visiting hours at 9 a.m. and a ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School, 161 Park Ave., Auburn.

A special thanks to all family and friends who assisted with care, Dr. Lu-Emerson, Dr. Reardon, Dr. Rausch, the staff on M1 at CMMC, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Wilton office staff and Facebook friends who shared loving memories.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:

Books or school supplies to

Park Avenue Elementary School

161 Park Avenue

Auburn, ME 04210

The United Methodist Church of Auburn

(please note in memo

Music Committee)

439 Park Ave.

Auburn ME 04210

The Mable J. DeShon Scholarship fund

c/o Donna Johnson

P.O. Box 97

Springvale, ME 04083

« Previous