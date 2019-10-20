Androscoggin County

• Christina Rummel, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence, 9 p.m. Saturday, on Minot Avenue in Auburn.

• Eve Donnell-Walker, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:11 a.m. Sunday, on Main Street in Lewiston.

Lewiston

• Andrew Therrien, 22, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:47 a.m. Sunday, on No Name Pond Road.

• Gregory Simmons, 36, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:32 a.m. Sunday, at 141 Bartlett St.

