CMCC to host fall open house

LEWISTON — Central Maine Community College will host its annual Fall Open House for prospective students and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at its lakeside campus, 1250 Turner St.

The open house will provide an opportunity for students to see the several new additions to the campus, including the synthetic turf athletic complex; competitive esports arena, nursing simulation lab; and the plumbing and HVAC/R lab. In addition to having all academic programs, student organizations and athletics represented, staff members and students will be ready to assist with the admissions and financial aid application processes.

Students who complete an admissions application at the open house will have their application fee waived. All who attend the open house can take a guided tour of the campus or simply visit certain programs, services or housing facilities. Culinary arts students will provide refreshments.

For more information about CMCC, the open house or for directions to the campus, call 207-755-5273, [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu. Prospective students and their families can visit https://www.cmcc.edu/admissions-aid/admissions/openhouse/ for program updates and to RSVP for the open house.

Hike new section of Fly Rod Crosby Trail

RANGELEY — The High Peaks Alliance will lead a fall hike on the new section of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, meeting at the Saddleback FRC kiosk. The hike will follow the trail from there to Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s Cascade Stream Gorge Trail and end in Sandy River Plantation, going about 6.5 miles.

The terrain is mostly downhill and includes a combination of footpaths and multiuse trails. This is an “end-to-end” hike, not a loop trail, so carpooling will take place from the end at the parking lot of the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail back to Saddleback.

The hike is weather permitting. Contact Betsy at 207-639-3432 for details.

Program to celebrate United Nations Day

LEWISTON — The United Nations Association of Maine has announced “Our Planet, Our Future: The Climate Crisis in Perspective” — a program in celebration of United Nations Day on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Pettengill Hall Room G65, Bates College Campus.

Cosponsors of the event, to run from 5 to 6:30 p.m., are the Bates College chapter of UNA and the Bates Harward Center for Community Partnerships, Politics Department and Environmental Coalition. Featured speakers will be Dana McLaughlin, Global Health Associate at the United Nations Foundation, keynote; Michael Morgan, Bates College sophomore and Jamaican Youth Delegate at COP23; and Professor Raj Saha, Interdisciplinary Lecturer in Environmental Geophysics at Bates College.

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

