Neighborhood Watch meeting set

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church. Chairman is Lt. Harrington, Auburn Police Department. Everyone is welcome.

Androscoggin County Democrats to meet

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., Auburn, on the second floor. (Parking is available in the parking garage directly behind City Hall on Mechanics Row.) In addition to regular county committee business and an election to fill a newly vacant position on the Maine Democratic Party’s Platform Committee, there will be a special guest presentation by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. FMI: 207-212-6625.

Auburn police chief to address group

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Rolly’s Diner. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen will be the guest speaker.

Tri-Town Penguins meeting

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport, Pownal meets on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April. Meetings are held at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road, beginning at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 29.

New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

