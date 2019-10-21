Standings as of Oct. 17: 1. I.D.S. 4-1-1, 9 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 4-2-0, 8 points 2. Theberge Construction 4-2-0, 8 points 4. Lewiston Paint 2-3-1, 5 points 5. Pratte Drywall 2-4-0, 4 points 6. Advance Wiring 1-5-0, 2 points.

Sunday, Oct. 13 results: I.D.S. 7, Lewiston Paint 5; Pratte Drywall 1, Advance Wiring 0; Saint’s Paint Plus 6, Theberge Construction 2.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles