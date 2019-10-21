FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been charged with breaking into Biome, a medical marijuana dispensary, and stealing more than 6 pounds of marijuana, numerous packages of edible marijuana products, concentrates and extracts.

Sgt. Michael Lyman of the Farmington Police Department arrested Jordan R. Hoffman, 20, on Sunday on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

The break-in at 105 Bridge St. occurred via a broken window at about 1:45 a.m. last Tuesday, according to police.

The burglar can be seen on surveillance video wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white shoes, according to Lyman’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

The male had a hood over his head and something covering his face. He appeared to be wearing glasses, according to the document.

The business owner, Jacob Roberts, estimated the loss at between $20,000 and $30,000, according to Lyman.

Lyman spoke Thursday to Roberts, who said he received several tips about the burglary, which eventually led Lyman to Hoffman.

One tipster told Roberts he overheard Hoffman talking about using a crowbar while inside the store. A door had been pried open and broken, and a yellow crowbar was next to it, according to the affidavit.

Roberts met with Hoffman, who allegedly confessed to taking the items from the store and returned about half of the marijuana, according to the affidavit.

“I spoke with Hoffman who admitted to taking the items from the store and suggested he needed money and was looking to ‘earn someone’s respect’, though he would not tell me who,” Lyman wrote.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hoffman was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. Via videoconference from jail, he made an initial appearance Monday afternoon before a judge in Lewiston.

His bail was set at personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement. Release conditions are that he not use or possess illegal drugs or their derivatives and undergo random search and testing at any time.

Before Hoffman was arrested, he had injuries to his face, including abrasions around his eyes, according to police. They gave no explanation for when and how the injuries happened.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for theft is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: