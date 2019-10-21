Every election is a vote for the future we want for ourselves and our families. I think most people want a community that draws ideas from all corners and all comers. I think we want a community that is committed to improving schools and whose energy attracts the new citizens we need. We all yearn for city that is growing — growing economically and in optimism.

That can-do future requires leaders whose vision, empathy and commitment compel the rest of us to participate on that journey. Mark Cayer is the candidate for mayor who has shown again and again he has the values and skills to lead our city forward.

Gene Geiger, Lewiston

