I support Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston.

As a person who is involved in many community-based efforts in Lewiston, I speak to my experience that Mark consistently shows up to listen and learn from diverse perspectives. This learning includes striving to thoughtfully and respectfully incorporate these diverse perspectives into his language and decision-making, which is a quality of critical importance for an elected leader.

Mark also has a wealth of public leadership experience in Lewiston resulting in earned trust with city staff and community members. He is also a small business owner, and always has the interests of Lewiston’s taxpayers in mind. He is passionate about continuing to build a vibrant, locally driven economy in our city.

I hope others join me in voting Cayer for mayor early at Lewiston City Hall, or at polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Julia Harper, Lewiston