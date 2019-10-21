Audrey Fletcher and Alicen Burnham had big games for the Monmouth Academy girls soccer team.

The way the Mustangs’ defense has been playing, it was more than enough.

Fletcher and Burnham had three goals and two assists apiece as the Mustangs rolled past Lisbon 6-0 in Mountain Valley Conference action Monday on Monmouth. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Libby Clement, Alexis Trott, Kerstin Paradis, Natalie Grandahl, Alexa Allen led a Monmouth (14-0) defense that allowed only one shot on net. The Mustangs have allowed only three goals all season.

Sarah Haggerty made nine saves for the Greyhounds (7-7).

Traip Academy 4, St. Dom’s 0

KITTERY — Kathleen McPherson, Sydney Auclair, Nora Gilbert and Molly Sawtelle all scored goals as Traip (12-2) shut out St. Dom’s (3-10-1) in WMC girls soccer action Monday.

The Rangers solidified their spot at No. 2 in Class C South heading into the postseason, and they will receive first-round bye. The Saints held onto the final C South playoff spot and will go on the road for a preliminary round matchup.

Greely 3, Gray-New Gloucester 1

CUMBERLAND — Kat Clancy, Chelsey Graiver and Kaci O’Grady each scored first-half goals for the Rangers (7-7) during a victory over Gray-New Gloucester (6-7-1) in Cumberland.

Jordan Grant scored the lone goal for the Patriots, also in the first half.

Boys Soccer

Mountain Valley 6, Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

RUMFORD — Victor Boulanger and Sean Gould scored two goals apiece to lead Mountain Valley over Wiscasset/Boothbay 6-0 in an MVC Class C South boys soccer game on Monday.

Trevor Gallant and Evrit Roy also scored for the Falcons (3-10-1). Dalton Noyes, JayShaun Wright and Chance Vacchiano all notched assists.

LJ Travis stopped 13 shots for the Wolverines (0-13-1), while Caleb Frisbie made three saves for the Falcons.

Traip Academy 2, St. Dom’s 2, 2OT

AUBURN — Phillip Kiehl and Matt Fletcher both scored in the final seven minutes of regulation to rally St. Dom’s to a 2-2 draw with Traip in a WMC Class C South boys soccer contest on Monday.

Alex Roy added an assist for the Saints (4-7-3).

Jose Diaz scored both goals for the Rangers (8-4-2).

« Previous

filed under: