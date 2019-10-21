100 Years Ago: 1919

Mrs. A. L. Englemann of Stony Meadow, Durham had fresh raspberries for dinner on Oct. 22 and still, others are ripening on the bushes.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The 50th anniversary of the Lewiston-Auburn Business and Professional Women’s Club was observed Monday evening at the Roundhouse Motor Inn with Mrs. Dorothy Plechlnerof the National BPW as the featured speaker.

.

50 Years Ago: 1969

A meeting Thursday night informed more than 60 Minot residents of the options of educating the secondary students. Under consideration is forming a community school district, building a local high school finding another school system to take the town’s students on a tuition basis once the present agreement with Auburn expires 1996. The crowd was divided into four groups to allow everyone a chance to comment on the options and ask questions that could be addressed after the small group sessions.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: