100 Years Ago: 1919

A party was held in the vestry of the High St. M. E. church Auburn yesterday afternoon, at which the guests were children of the cradle roll, with their parents. The afternoon was very pleasantly spent with games and music.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Miss Germaine Marcotte and Miss Marguerite Marcotte took Art Patronage members on an armchair tour of Europe when they met Tuesday evening at the Roundhouse. Motor Inn in Auburn. The two women showed slides taken on their travels throughout Europe in June featuring the countries of France, Holland, Belgium, Germany. Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and England. A short business meeting was conducted by Mrs. Regina Marcotte, who also spoke on several items of special interest to the members. Miss Charlotte Michaud made the suggestion that two of the members attend the Franco American Feminine Federation meeting at La Survivance Francaise Hall on Thursday. Miss Michaud and Miss Bertha Davis will be chairmen for the November meeting.

25 Years Ago: 1994

American Rescue Workers Inc. will distribute carrots and other food at its headquarters at 391 Lisbon St starting at 11 a.m. Friday People should bring a bag.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

