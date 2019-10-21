100 Years Ago: 1919

The Chamber of Commerce has printed in neat book form from the admirable address delivered by Judge George C. Wing at the time of Auburn’s Semi-Centennial. Already a number of libraries have been supplied with the address and the members can have a copy by calling at the Chamber of Commerce building.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Girl Scout Leaders of River Valley and Dirigo Association are offering an opportunity to take part in a training course. Mrs. Phillip Yerxa of Falmouth, assistant executive director of the Kennebec Council, will conduct the training classes which are to get underway on Oct. 30, and Nov. 4 at the Court Street United Baptist Church, Auburn from 7:30 pm to 9.30 pm. The remaining sessions will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Thursday. Nov. II, at Montello Junior High School, Lewiston. All new leaders are urged to attend.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Old Fort Western is offering a special Thanksgiving event called “The Pilgrims at Cushnoc” for schools and other groups during November The program covers Pilgrim trading activities in what is now Augusta In the 17th century. “Everyone remembers at least part of the Pilgrim story, especially around Thanksgiving.” said Curator Jay Adams. “but what many people don’t realize is that the pilgrims operated their most successful fur-trading post just south of Fort Western, fully 100 years before the fort was built.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

