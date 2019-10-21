100 Years Ago: 1919

Boy Scouts of all Lewiston, instead of having their weekly hike Saturday, are requested by their scoutmasters to report at the Navy Recruiting Office on Saturday morning, no later them 5:30 in uniform, to do publicity work.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Association of Unitarian Universalist Women is planning a Silver Tea to be held in the vestry of the First Universalist Church in Auburn. The tea will be held from 2 to 5 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 2, at the home of Mrs. Erlon Freeman. 28 Elm St., Auburn. and heading the committee for this event are Mrs. Cora Packard, Mrs. Herbert Coffin, Mrs. Paul Thompson, and Mrs. Frank A. Kember.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Arnold Leavitt of Auburn a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1603 of Auburn. has been named to the National Voice of Democracy Committee by VFW Commander-in-Chief Allen F Kent. Kent said Leavitt’s record of service and achievement to the nation and VFW were key considerations in his appointment. The committee is responsible for establishing the goals and objectives for the VFW during the 1994-95 year.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.