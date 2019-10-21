The reasons to support the Lewiston High School expansion at this November’s election are clear. A security upgrade is needed for the front entrance, arts and special education classes are currently held in rooms with poor air quality that were never intended to be classrooms, many teachers move their “classrooms” around on carts, and the old service elevator doesn’t meet student medical needs. There are a slew of other reasons, too.

Yes, the LHS expansion is clearly needed, but the expansion isn’t just about meeting needs. It’s about making a promise to our students and the city as a whole.

A promise that students will be more engaged, safe, and productive at the school, improving our graduation rate.

A promise that Lewiston will aim to be the cultural capital of Maine, and the local economic benefits that come with it, such as increasing our business tax base. This expansion is crucial for developing our identity as a city.

A promise that our school system will attract young families to move to our city, increasing our local tax base and also likely raising the value of properties.

The LHS expansion is one of the wisest investments our city could possibly make. That’s why many of Lewiston’s most fiscally responsible voices are supporting it.

This expansion is crucial for Lewiston’s momentum. Let’s make it happen.

Luke Jensen, Lewiston,

Member, Lewiston School Committee