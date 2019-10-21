AUBURN — Maine Oxy donated $26,500 to the Travis Mills Foundation during its third annual fundraiser for the organization.

The funds were raised at a charity golf tournament, the sale of a special Maine Oxy/Travis Mills Foundation T-shirt and from Maine Oxy employees who make a weekly $2 donation.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to benefit and assist wounded and injured veterans and their families. In June 2017, the foundation opened its national retreat center in Rome, where veterans and their families come from all over the country to spend a week of rest, relaxation and reflection. It costs $1,000 per person, per week to attend.

The Travis Mills Foundation is the sole beneficiary of Maine Oxy’s annual golf tournament, which

has raised more than $56,500 in the past three years.

The check presentation took place at Maine Oxy’s headquarters in Auburn during a Customer Appreciation Day event, where the company was celebrating its 90th year in business.

Students from Lewiston High School also attended and presented Mills a second check for $530, the proceeds from their yearly fundraising efforts.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: