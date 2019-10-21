Mainers have no doubt that the climate is changing — the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99% of the global ocean, already causing a negative impact on our environment and economy as the world’s top scientists are sounding the alarm. At the same time, Mainers are implementing climate solutions that benefit our communities; energy efficiency efforts are saving Mainers money and increase in clean, renewable power is making our air cleaner to breathe and creating jobs across the state.

The message scientists are sending is clear: boosting clean energy production and getting our country on a path to a 100% clean energy economy is necessary to prevent the worst impacts of climate change and it’s achievable.

The state of Maine is already taking these steps with the establishment of the Maine Climate Council. The council brings together stakeholders to develop an action plan for climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience strategies, and sets the state on a path to carbon neutrality by 2045.

Now, we need the nation to follow suit. There is a bill in Congress that will put our country on this important path to a 100% clean energy economy by 2050, and we need environmental champions like Rep. Jared Golden to step forward and join the growing coalition that supports this legislation

At this crucial time, we can’t afford anything less.

Mariel Geiger, Norway

« Previous

Next »