MINOT — Selectmen on Monday night approved participating with AndroGov for residential property tax payments.

In conjunction with Androscoggin Bank, AndroGov allows payers to access account information and pay a bill to their municipality online. The two payment methods are:

• ACH/Checking Account — Taxpayers need to provide their account number and the bank’s routing number. There is a $1 processing fee.

• Credit/Debit Cards — Taxpayers may use VISA, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit cards. There is a 2.75% processing fee for each credit card transaction. Tax payments qualify for a discounted flat rate of $3.95 when using a VISA consumer debit card. All other debit card transactions will be processed as credit.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said it will take up to four weeks to establish the process.

In other business, selectmen renewed the liquor license to Barbara Fogarty, doing business as The Maine Wedding Barn on Center Minot Hill Road.

Selectmen and the Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to hear budget proposals for 2020-21 from department heads. Representatives from town committees will discuss their budget requests with selectmen and the Budget Committee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Both meetings are at the Town Office.

