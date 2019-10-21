NEW GLOUCESTER — The $4.6 million municipal public works garage and sand shed is roughly 70 percent complete, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said by phone Monday.

The shed needs a second door, and interior work on the garage has been delayed by subcontractor scheduling issues, she said.

Ganneston Construction Corp. of Augusta, the general contractor, is scheduling subcontractors, she said.

Initially, the opening was slated for late November, but it’s now delayed until winter.

The two buildings are on a 25-acre site shared with the New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Department at 611 Lewiston Road. Voters approved the new project in October 2017 and construction began in November 2018.

The public works garage at 1036 Lewiston Road is deteriorating. Highway operations remain there, with 1,000 cubic yards of winter sand in storage. The remaining 4,000 cubic yards will be delivered to the new sand shed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: