FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington will bring “The Nutcracker” to Farmington at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Bjorn Auditorium of Mt. Blue High School. The Robinson Ballet Company, based in Bangor, will perform the delightful ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Tickets are available online and at the Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in downtown Farmington and on-line at ArtsFarmington.org. Ticket prices are $15 for adults; $10 for ages 10 to 18; and $5 for ages under 10. Some spaces for wheelchairs will be available.

Arts Farmington is affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: