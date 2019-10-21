WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – On Monday, May 6, 2019, Frederick Clifford Benziger Jr. passed away at the age of 82 from complications during a routine medical procedure in West Palm Beach, Fla.Fred was born on June 15, 1936 in Meriden Conn. to Fred Sr. and Eleanor (Caruso) Benziger. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a paratrooper for the 11th Airborne Division. On Oct. 26, 1963 he married Alice Ruth Brooks of Milldale, Conn. Together they raised daughter, Susan and sons, Eric, Kurt and Karl.In 1971 they relocated their growing family to Lisbon Falls, where they owned and operated Mario’s, a local restaurant, for over 30 years. In 2014 they retired to West Palm Beach, Fla. Fred was known for his wit and fun-loving manner. He was a champion cribbage player, great with historical references and always had a story to tell. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Fred was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Alice; and his sister, Marilyn Sobol. He is survived by his stepmother, Helena Benziger; his stepsister, Lydia Biswell and husband Randy, stepbrother, Allen Rogers, stepbrother Larry Rogers and wife Nancy; brother-in-law, Rober Sobol; his children, Susan Moulton and husband Bob, Eric Benziger and soul mate Tammy Farrington, Kurt Benziger and wife Natalie; and Karl Benziger. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Fred on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Slovak Catholic Association (The Lower Club), 26 Avery Street in Lisbon Falls, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcomed to come and pay their respects.No flowers or gifts please…

