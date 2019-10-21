Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Molly Bowie, 36, of Buckfield, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release, 10:31 a.m. Monday on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Richard Hodge, 28, of Norway, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Auburn

• Jacqueline Lemieux, 35, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 11:30 a.m. Monday at 60 Court St.

• Joseph Garland, 45, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:35 p.m. Monday at Catholic Charities’ Saint Francis Recovery Center.

Accidents

• A trailer-truck driven by Chester D. Glidden, 61, of West Gardiner tipped over while he attempted a right turn from Washington Street to Kittyhawk Avenue was driving west at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. The 1998 Mack truck owned by Atlantic Construction Service Co. of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Scott A. Jeselskis, 45, of Buckfield struck t he back of one driven by Michael J. Almeder, 54, of New Gloucester who was stopped at a red light on Center Street at 2:53 p.m. Thursday. Almeder’s vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by James M. King, 67, of Lewiston. The 2011 Hyundai owned by Jeselskis and the 2012 Dodge driven by King and owned by K&R Auto in Auburn received functional damage. The 2005 Chevrolet owned by Almeder was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Gerald L. Nichols, 64, of Lewiston struck a pole in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue at 11:03 a.m. Friday. The 2015 Buick owned by Nichols received functional damage.

