DEAR SUN SPOTS: Here’s the update on the fate of the large smoker grill we wanted to donate to a nonprofit (Oct. 2 Sun Spots).

Unfortunately, there were no takers so we listed it on Facebook Marketplace for a very low price. A chef from Louisiana who just moved to the Portland area came with a truck and trailer and bought it so he can cook his favorite dishes at home. They couldn’t move their smoker and had resigned themselves to waiting until spring for a new one until they saw our post.

— Cathy, no town

ANSWER: I’m sorry Sun Spots was unable to help you this time around. I’m wondering if it’s a matter of finding someone with a big enough vehicle and the muscles to pick up the smoker grill and move it to a new home.

This is a good opportunity to put the call out for folks who are able and willing to move larger items for nonprofits and others. Readers, if you have a recommendation for this type of service in the Lewiston-Auburn area, please come forth with the info and I’ll add it to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is the drinking water in Auburn considered hard or soft?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: According to the Lake Auburn Water & Sewerage District’s website, awsd.org, the drinking water is considered soft. It has 17 milligrams per liter of hardness, which equals one grain per gallon. You don’t need to soften the water which comes from Lake Auburn.

Those who live in the area are very fortunate to have this water source of exceptional quality. According to the district’s information, Lake Auburn is one of 11 surface water sources in Maine not required to filter the water. This allows for further protection of the watershed by dedicating resources to land acquisition, forestry management, education and upgrading storage and piping systems while keeping the cost of water as low as possible.

The district does a wonderful job of providing useful information to its users. You can look up answers to frequently asked questions on the website or contact the district at 784-6469. Offices to 268 Court St. are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Anglican Church of the Transfiguration at 64 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls will hold its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If there are any craft vendors who would like to join us, we are offering 6-foot tables for $20. If you are interested or have any questions about the event, please contact me at 783-9892.

— Dianne, no town

ANSWER: Attending these fairs is a great way to get some holiday shopping done, meet new people, and support your local nonprofits. What a pleasant way to spend a Saturday, too. Get out there and enjoy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: When you see the casino ads on TV, whether it’s someone winning on a slot machine, eating in the pub, or betting at one of the tables, it always seems to be the same people. Are they paid actors?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I believe they are. Readers, if you have further information, let us know!

