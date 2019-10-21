WEST PARIS – The tuba ensemble Low Commotion will present a concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Universalist Church of West Paris. Low Commotion, which was formed in 2013, is a group of euphoniums (tenor tubas) and full-sized tubas. According to director James Bennett of West Paris, they perform several concerts each year at senior living centers, veteran’s homes, churches and libraries.

“Literature performed ranges from jazz, marches and contemporary music; we borrow from everyone!” And to quote another member, “at last the tuba gets to play the melody.”

For a concert with a mix of styles and entertaining music performed by a unique ensemble, make sure you don’t miss Low Commotion. Refreshments will be available following the concert.

The First Universalist Church is located at 208 Main St. For more information, contact Marta Clements at 207-674-2143 or [email protected]

