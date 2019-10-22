TURNER — The Board of Selectmen set a Nov. 4 deadline Monday for bids on the the historic GAR Hall at 29 Howes Corner Road.

Offers that are sealed and clearly marked must be submitted by 6 p.m. at the Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road.

They will be opened at the selectmen’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Turner Rescue Barn, 9 General Turner Hill Road.

The building, which the sale notice said was dedicated in 1885, will be open for inspection from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The notice describes the property as a historic, two-story structure on 0.51 acres next to Martin Stream. It has a kitchen, bathroom and septic system installed in 2016. Each floor is about 1,250 square feet.

“I think this could be a really good building for someone,” Chairman Kurt Youland said.

The hall was closed in August after the town’s insurer deemed it structurally unsafe. It has been used by the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church for suppers.

The board on Tuesday also discussed concerns with a bill from All States Paving.

“The issue is there is a signed agreement for a specific amount of materials,” Town Manager Kurt Schaub said. “They are charging us for an additional 280 tons of material.”

All States and Turner signed an agreement after previously contracted work was not completed to the satisfaction of the board on County Road.

Schaub said it was asked to do additional work, but he estimated it should only have taken an 57 tons more than the contracted amount.

“I personally want to see where they are getting this additional material,” Schaub said. “It doesn’t make sense. If they made it thicker then that’s on them because we have a signed agreement for one inch.”

Youland said the town will also have an issue for next year with its paving budget because of the project.

“Next year, will be a strictly paving year,” Youland said. “There’s no money to grind and make cold mix.”

Schaub said he will meet Tuesday morning with All States representatives to discuss the board’s concerns.

In other matters:

The board announced Turner will receive a portable speed sign from the Maine Department of Transportation.

Schaub said the Planning Board recently approved three medical marijuana storefront operations. Schaub suggested the board hold a public hearing on licensing at its next meeting.

