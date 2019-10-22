A Carthage man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearm.
U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker also sentenced Michael Ringer, 55, to three years of supervised release.
According to court records, on Aug. 17, 2018, the Wilton Police Department received a call that someone had made threats and fired a gun. Officers responding to the report learned Ringer was intoxicated, had gotten into an argument, was seen by multiple people with a handgun and had left the scene.
The next day, officers found Ringer at his home with a .380-caliber pistol. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of felony convictions.
The case was investigated by the Wilton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
