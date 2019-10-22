The mark of an excellent elected official is constituent care. Bob Hayes (Ward 2) and Holly Lasagna (Ward 1) excel with that standard.

I worked with both Auburn city councilors, now running for re-election, on an issue affecting my neighborhood which straddles both wards. They responded promptly, visited the area to view the problem, put me in touch with city officials and advocated on behalf of our neighborhood.

They continued to check in to see if the issue had been resolved and provided wise advice about how to move forward.

When the issue came up in city meetings, they were informed and civil and prepared to represent our interests.

If people want a city councilor who will listen and advocate, I encourage a vote for Bob Hayes in Ward 2 or Holly Lasagna in Ward 1. They set the standard for constituent care.

Joan Macri, Auburn

