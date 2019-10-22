MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man initially expected in court for a hearing on attempted murder charges at a church now faces an accusation that he attacked and hurt his public defender.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree assault Monday. He’s accused of causing a serious head injury to his lawyer in a room at a Manchester jail used for attorney-client meetings. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. He had faced a bail hearing on those charges Tuesday, but that was canceled after his public defender filed a motion to withdraw based on a conflict of interest.
It’s not clear if anyone is representing Holloway.
