AUBURN – John F. Campbell Jr., 73, of Auburn passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.

John was born on Oct. 7, 1946, the fourth child of the late John and Ernestine Campbell of Lewiston.

John graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964 and was a proud member of the 1963 and 1964 State Championship Football teams. He graduated from Bliss College in 1967 with a degree in Business Administration. John co-founded Reed Paper Company in 1972, which later became Reed Distributors, the largest paper and healthcare product supply distributor in the State of Maine. He ran the successful business for 31 years operating on the principle of outstanding customer service with the help of many long time and loyal employees which he took great pride in.

John split his retirement years in Florida and Bailey Island where he taught his grandchildren to fish and play golf. His main passions in life were his family, his wife, his girls and his seven grandkids. He loved spending time with them watching their accomplishments in school and in sports. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren many places such as Disney World, Bruins games, Red Sox games, fishing expeditions on his boat, golfing and many more.

John will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

We love you, Papa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, of 51-and-a-half years, and his daughters, Laurie,Tracey and Kelley. His seven grandchildren: Lily, Ryan, Johnny, Taylor, Chloe, Jillian, and Dylan. His brother Michael Campbell of Accokeek, Md., Martin Campbell of Brooksville, Fla., and his sister, Maureen Spencer of Lewiston.

Visitation will be held at Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn, on Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 AM at The Basilica of Ss Peter and Paul , Upper Church, in Lewiston. Committal Services will be held at a future date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St.., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in John’s memory to:

Special Olympics of Maine,

125 John Roberts Road,

South Portland, ME 04106

