SOUTH PARIS – Rudolph Ernest Royer, 90, (husband of Jo-Ann Roderick Royer) of South Paris and formerly of Newry, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Rudy was born in Orleans, Vermont, the son of William (Bill) and Gladys L. Royer on May 10, 1929, was educated in Vermont schools. He was proud to graduate from Barton Academy in 1948. He enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950-1951. Rudy had worked for the Portland Pipe Line Corporation for 36 years before retiring. He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association and a ski instructor for 13 years. Rudy was on the board of directors with Seniors Plus organization and an avid reader. He was also a founding member of the Bethel Alliance Church where he filled many of the officers positions.

Rudy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jo-Ann Royer; two sons, George Royer of Hampden and Roderick Royer and his wife Jenna of Norway; two daughters, Deborah Beatty of York and Susanne McCarron of Dover, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Tracey (Timothy) Luoma, Thomas Green, Renee (Grayson) Wakefield, Melody (Richard) Felbaum, Sarah (Ben) Stuart, Daniel McCarron, Auburn Hart, Tucker Chute; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Luoma, Gracie, Sophia, Brady Wakefield, Samuel, Elijah Stuart, Richard Felbaum IV, Carolina Hart.

Visiting reception on Sunday October 27, at 11:30 at the Bethel Alliance Church, Rte 26, Bethel, Celebration of Life service following at 1 p.m., Pastor Kevin Bellinger officiating. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

The family suggests those who wish may make memorial donations in Rudy’s memory to the

Bethel Alliance Church,

Walkers Mills Road,

Bethel, Maine 04217

« Previous