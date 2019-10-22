LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating the theft of a pistol from a residence on Souther Road, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Tuesday.

The .22 caliber Walther P22 was reported stolen by the owner at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

The pistol was last seen about four months ago.

Officer Walter Bachelder is investigating.

If anyone has information related to the case, they are asked to call Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.

