Androscoggin County
• Michelle Knox, 41, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication of drugs, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at Turner Elementary School.
• Haley Donovan, 25, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Karen Skonhovd, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:31 p.m. Monday at 535 South Witham Road.
Lewiston
• Joanna Sherrer, 39, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:42 a.m. Tuesday on Pine Street.
• Cathy Mulligan, 43, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bartlett and Pine streets.
• Tiffany Morin, 31, of Lisbon, on two warrants, 6:41 p.m. Tuesday at 248 Park St.
