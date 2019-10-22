Maine property taxpayers will get a little bit of extra cash in their pockets this winter. State Treasurer Henry Beck announced Tuesday that homeowners who are eligible for the state’s Homestead Exemption program will be getting a check for about $100 in January or February.

Beck said the checks would be sent to about 305,000 homeowners.

The refund is part of a bipartisan tax package promoted by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

“Maine people made clear they want property tax relief,” Beck said in a prepared statement. He said the bill would provide about $30 million in direct relief to property taxpayers.

This story will be updated.

