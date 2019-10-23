A dress up Halloween Party will feature cover band 13 Black at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mixers in Sabattus. 13 Black is southern Maine’s most electrifying cover band playing dance, popular 70s classics, 80s pop and hair metal, 90s alternative, and today’s radio hits. Covering bands such as Bon Jovi, The Outfield, Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Bruno Mars, Bryan Adams, Grand Funk Railroad, Lenny Kravitz, Michael Jackson and many more. There is no cover charge.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: