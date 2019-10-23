AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will present actor Stephen Collins in a one-man performance, “Golden Age of the Theatre,” featuring classic songs and plays from American theater. The free program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Androscoggin Community Room.

The ’30s through the ’50s represent a great period of American theatrical history. The influence of and reaction to the Great Depression is evident in the work of William Saroyan. The ’40s saw the talent of three great playwrights emerge and they dominated the theater: Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller and Eugene O’Neil. All three examine dysfunctional families and the American dream gone awry. In 1954, N. Richard Nash’s play, “The Rainmaker,” opened at the Cort Theater in New York City and the character Starbuck charmed audiences with his brand of con and hucksterism.

Collins performs monologues from these and other playwrights. He may even sing a Cole Porter and George Gershwin tune to round out the evening. More information on Collins can be found at http://unlaunchedvoices.com.

