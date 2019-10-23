POLAND — Have your passports ready! The Poland Players are bringing Agatha Christie’s famous murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express,” to the Dr. Robert Wall Theater at Poland Regional High School on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1 to 3.

The exotic Orient express, en route to Calais from Istanbul with a stop in Poland, is hurtling down the rails to a murder. Carrying a train full of suspects, each one with a seemingly solid alibi, it is the perfect challenge for none other than the famous dapper detective Hercule Poirot.

Thrilling, witty and romantic, this adventure will keep all passengers on the edge of their seats as they try to figure out the masterful whodunit. Book passage today for one of the three exciting trips: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1., and Saturday, Nov. 2; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Poland Regional High School is located at 1457 Maine St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Reservations can be made at 207-998-5400 or by emailing [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

